Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Omnicell by 16.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $159.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

