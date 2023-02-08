Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 242.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SWK opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $170.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

