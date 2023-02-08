Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 410.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.65.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv stock opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $147.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.