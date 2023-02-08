Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 25,777 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 70,350 shares in the last quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,620,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Insider Activity

United Bankshares Price Performance

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

