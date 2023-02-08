Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.52 and a beta of 1.56. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

Several brokerages have commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,904.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $8,108,750. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Further Reading

