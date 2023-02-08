Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 11,130 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 1.2 %

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

NASDAQ PPC opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68.

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.