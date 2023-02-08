Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 15.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $159.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

