Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at $40,324,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 191,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,845,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 112,128 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 653,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 82.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 631,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on YPF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

