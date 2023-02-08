Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Down 7%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 2,332,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,047,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGEN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Agenus Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 249.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 943.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,372,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agenus by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after buying an additional 5,484,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agenus by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 2,143,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after buying an additional 1,673,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 155.8% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,437,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,723 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

