AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.78-$2.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.23 billion-$15.23 billion.
AGC Trading Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
About AGC
