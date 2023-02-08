AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.78-$2.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.23 billion-$15.23 billion.

AGC Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get AGC alerts:

About AGC

(Get Rating)

See Also

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.