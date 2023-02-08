Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.34

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.18. Affimed shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 1,036,393 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Affimed Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 48.46% and a negative net margin of 189.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 685,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $6,953,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Affimed by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,355,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 112,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,398,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,274,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 691,817 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

