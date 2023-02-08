Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $1.23 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00005337 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $44.96 million and approximately $560,039.32 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009031 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,488,061 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

