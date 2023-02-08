Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the software company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,000. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $522.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

