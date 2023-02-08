Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $287.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.49. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $356.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.79.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

