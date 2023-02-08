Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $355.60.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Stock Performance

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $381.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.09. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $381.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abiomed

About Abiomed

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 110.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,152,000 after buying an additional 1,397,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,294,467,000 after purchasing an additional 287,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Abiomed by 224.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 170,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Abiomed by 356.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 78,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Abiomed by 552,264.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.