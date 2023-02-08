Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $111.12. The stock had a trading volume of 567,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $130.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $193.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.