97,873 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.77.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

