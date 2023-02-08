8,840 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 258,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,333.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 80,561 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 343,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 75,785 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 204,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $1,305,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.

