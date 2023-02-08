5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Stock Price Down 10%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was down 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 6,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins raised shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

5N Plus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

