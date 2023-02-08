3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $164.26. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.12.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.