2,977 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.92 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $117.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

