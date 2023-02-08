183,585 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 183,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sirius XM by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Stories

