14,792 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

NYSE:OGS opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.88. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $92.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.