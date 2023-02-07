Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $65.47 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $65,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,121,000 after buying an additional 66,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,206,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $791,535,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $265.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

