Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $60.86 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104,736 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $60,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 15,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 3,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,172 shares of company stock valued at $30,700,018 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $170.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $130.52 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

