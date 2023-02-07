Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,610,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 3,484,358 shares.The stock last traded at $81.42 and had previously closed at $77.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.76.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,539. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

