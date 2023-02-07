Zilliqa Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.23 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $468.98 million and $58.23 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,151,594,483 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
