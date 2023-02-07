Zach Koff Sells 5,000 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SHAK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 492,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -98.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 155.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

