YUSD Stablecoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $327,931.58 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.29 million and $327,931.58 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00026131 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $831,018.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

