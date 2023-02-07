Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.88 and a 200 day moving average of $101.83.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xylem from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

