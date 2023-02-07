XPO (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on XPO to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

XPO traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 978,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,624. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.09. XPO has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 160.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

