XPO (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
XPO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on XPO to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.81.
XPO Stock Down 1.5 %
XPO traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 978,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,624. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.09. XPO has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46.
XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.
