Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.86.

XHR stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -726.64 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -1,999.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after acquiring an additional 426,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,852,000 after acquiring an additional 248,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,883,000 after acquiring an additional 319,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,869,000 after acquiring an additional 67,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

