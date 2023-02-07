Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -726.64 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -1,999.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after acquiring an additional 426,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,852,000 after acquiring an additional 248,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,883,000 after acquiring an additional 319,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,869,000 after acquiring an additional 67,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.