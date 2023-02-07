Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $23,253.05 or 0.99964234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.10 billion and approximately $120.31 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 176,472 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

