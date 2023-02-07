Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 493 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 961,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,831,145. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average is $63.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $77.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

