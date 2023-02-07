WINkLink (WIN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last week, WINkLink has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $92.90 million and $11.81 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009547 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $14,310,331.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

