Wells Fargo & Company Increases Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $26.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,838,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,780,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

