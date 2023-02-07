Wells Fargo & Company Increases Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target to $100.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE ARW opened at $129.66 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

