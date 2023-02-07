Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE WTS opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $172.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average of $144.15. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Watts Water Technologies
Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.
