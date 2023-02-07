Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE WTS opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $172.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average of $144.15. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Watts Water Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

