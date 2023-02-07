Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Wanchain has a market cap of $42.28 million and $1.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00086602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00062374 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 369.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023993 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,725,339 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

