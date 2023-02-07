Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,315,206,000 after acquiring an additional 171,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $139.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.18. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

