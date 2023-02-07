Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives $155.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wacker Chemie from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($193.55) to €183.00 ($196.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Wacker Chemie from €155.00 ($166.67) to €135.00 ($145.16) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wacker Chemie from €146.00 ($156.99) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($172.04) to €150.00 ($161.29) in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $162.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.15. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

