Voyager Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.02 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $137.95 million and approximately $15.02 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002657 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00435042 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,682.89 or 0.28817982 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00420612 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
