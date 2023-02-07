Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

VNOM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Insider Activity

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 20.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,932,000 after purchasing an additional 38,611 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,214,000 after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,086,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85,918 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

