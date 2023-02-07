VIBE Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $593,177.71 and $117.64 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

