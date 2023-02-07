Vertcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $11.57 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $78,296.60 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,820.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00422942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00097381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00723800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00579197 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00186363 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,058,035 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

