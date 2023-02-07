Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Boosted by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.3% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.90. 2,577,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,228,107. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $171.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

