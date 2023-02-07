Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.15. 214,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,171. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.