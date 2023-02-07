Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.00 and its 200 day moving average is $208.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

