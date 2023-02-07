Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.5% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.45. The company had a trading volume of 266,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,125. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

