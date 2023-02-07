Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after buying an additional 509,174 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after acquiring an additional 741,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

